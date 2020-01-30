Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati' shoot commences

Durgavati, a G Ashok directorial featuring Bhumi Pednekar has finally gone on the floors. The actor took to her Instagram on Thursday to share moments from the first day's shoot.

Bhumi shared a boomerang where she can be seen clapping for the first take of the first shot of the first scene. In another post, she gave away some glimpses of the location where the shooting has commenced.

View this post on Instagram #Durgavati #chanchalchauhan A post shared by BhumiâÂ¨ (@bhumipednekar) onJan 29, 2020 at 6:02am PST

Reportedly, the film will follow the storyline of Telugu horror Bhaagamathie.

Bhumi who last starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh is also busy with her two upcoming releases Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship.

The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra and also features Mahie Gill.

