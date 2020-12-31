Bhumi Pednekar's New-Year greetings to self

It is easy to judge how dearly movie sets have been missed when Bollywood folk make it a point to establish that their projects are commencing 'on January 1'. Joining the league of artistes eager to mark the first day of 2021 before the camera is Bhumi Pednekar, who will head to Dehradun for the filming of Badhaai Do.

Rumoured to be a tale about a lavender marriage (done for the purpose of hiding one or both partners' sexual preferences), the second edition of the Badhaai Ho series sees the actor collaborate with Rajkummar Rao. Pednekar says, "I can't think of a better way to start my new year than by kicking off the film. New Year's Eve will be all about spending time with my mother and sister before I fly to Dehradun the next morning. While I had shot for a section of my debut film in the city, this will be the first time that I will can the entire movie there. The city evokes a sense of nostalgia for me. There is something about its mountains that I intrinsically love."

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar: Award shows in India should include films that are releasing on digital platforms

The actor has no qualms about working on the first day of the year, and considers the development a good omen. "Given that it is also an outdoor schedule, I am glad that I will get to travel out of Mumbai for the first time since the lockdown," says the actor, who apparently plays a PT teacher. Hunterrr (2015) director Harshavardhan Kulkarni helms this one. The 2018 hit Badhaai Ho featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles. It revolved around a middle-aged couple that becomes pregnant.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar: I want to leave behind a legacy with good cinema

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news