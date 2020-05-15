Bhumi Pednekar's pilates video will make you miss your gym days too!

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress Bhumi Pednekar enjoys her fitness regime. The actress has time and again shared her inspiring fitness journey. Now, during the lockdown, she has been working out at home to stay fit amid the quarantine period. On Thursday, she shared a video where Bhumi is seen doing some pilates. Take a look!

On the professional front, the actress in her first few years of journey in Bollywood has already given audiences some really strong and brilliant female protagonists in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Son Chiriya, among others.

Bhumi Pednekar intends people to realise how equality is yet to be achieved in society through cinema. "My journey in cinema has just begun. I will continue to strive to find more such women whose stories I want to tell on screen. I feel when people see such women and their lives, their struggles, their pain, their dreams, their victories, there can be a shift in perspective. It might help us to further understand how far we are from achieving equality and how much women can contribute to making our country and our society stronger."

Bhumi is all set to woo the audience with her next performance in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati. Both the projects were slated to hit the screen in 2020.

