Bhumi Trivedi, Rimi Sen, Salman Ali, Jasleen Matharu and others at the announcement of 4 Navratri

GoCeleb is the Gamechanger of Indian Entertainment Industry. It is an online artist ecosystem comprising of more than 2500 established and upcoming talents spanning across various categories such as music, models, actors, singers, sports, choreographers, DJs, Comedians, photographers, anchors and many more.

Chirag Shah and Vinod Dhakre invited all the guest and artist at bhumi pujan of Navratri 2019 at Bangur Nagar ground. Bhumi Trivedi , Rimi Sen, Jatin Pandit, Arvind Vegda, Salman Ali, Milind Music Director, Jasleen Matharu, Nisha Upadhyay, MLA and Ex-Mayor Shri Sunil Prabhu, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor, Sunil Pal, Urvashi Solanki, Jash from USA, Akash Agarwal, Vipin Kaushik, Chandni , Nirali Fauzdar, Dharmesh Chauhan, Aaman Trikha and others attended the event. All the singers had a great time while performing. There was an energetic performance by Khelaiyas from Surat and Baroda on songs sung by different artists.

GoCeleb Club– GoCeleb club is India's first multicity movable membership-based club. GoCeleb club brings you superlative experiences of movies, dramas, live concerts, Holi, Navratri, New year and special events. Goceleb has packages to suit different individual tastes and budget. One can just browse through www.goceleb.com/club website and select the best package option.

GoCeleb Auction – Soon to be launched GoCeleb Auction is a Celebrity Merchandise Auction Portal. It is a completely online auction process where fans can participate in the auction for the treasured merchandise used by their favorite stars. A part of the proceeds of the auction shall be donated to NGOs, thus contributing towards the society as well.

Complementing the online talent booking portal are other 2 verticals of GoCeleb i.e. GoCeleb Club and GoCeleb Auction. Club Mahindra, Esdee Paints, Tirupati, Khushi Ambient, Bright Outdoor, Mid Day, Vyo, Ohana Health, AGS, Octiva Entertainment, India Absolute magazine, Box Cinema are a partner in this grand Navratri. Grand Navratri will be in Mumbai, Surat, Baroda, and Ahmedabad. We are all set to enthrall the audience across many more cities in India very soon.

