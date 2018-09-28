Bhumika Gurung struggle period on Nimki Mukhiya sets

television

Bhumika Gurung says she and her co-star Neelima Singh are having a struggle period due to a whole new setup in the show Nimki Mukhiya

Bhumika Gurung

Actress Bhumika Gurung says she and her co-star Neelima Singh are having a struggle period due to a whole new setup in the show Nimki Mukhiya. Bhumika plays Nimki and Neelima has replaced actress Garima Singh as Anaro in the show.

It has been about a month since Neelima joined the cast, and Bhumika is missing Garima. "I have shared a very deep and a comfortable bond with Garimaji and I miss her presence on the set," Bhumika said in a statement.

"We shared a common wavelength because of which working in the same space turned out to be great fun for both of us. It's a struggle period going on for both me and Neelimaji because it's a whole new setup and we are trying to figure our ways out.

"Though I will always miss Garimaji, I am excited and looking forward to working with Neelimaji as my new (on-screen) mother-in-law," she added.

