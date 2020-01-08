Bhumika to lead Mumbai sub-jr girls

Attacking midfielder Bhumika Mane was named skipper of the Mumbai team which will participate in the WIFA-organised inter-district sub-junior girls football championship at Palghar.

Ash D'Silva has been named vice-captain of the 18-member side which will be coached by Preetam Mahadik. The team was selected by the Mumbai District Football Association after a two-week trial and training session at the Neville D'Souza Turf, Bandra.

The Mumbai team:

Bhumika Mane (captain), Ash D'Silva, Neha Samre (goalkeeper), Tanisha Laud, Tracy Monis, Dhiti Varma, Nishka Prakash, Janhavi Shetty, Anshita Pant, Ira Mahkhijani, Kavya Jaiswal, Riya D'Souza, Mmehak Lobo, Simone Todankar, Dharitri Nandy, Tanushree Shetty, Kiara Pinto, Gaia Ferro.

Coach: Preetam Mahadik Manager: Jai Juvekar

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates