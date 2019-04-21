Bhupesh Baghel: Pragya Singh Thakur is a habitual criminal

national

BJP has fielded Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur was a 'habitual criminal' involved in incidents of stabbing in the state. "One person says that she (Pragya) had stabbed him in the chest. I also enquired with some other people. They told me that she used to live here with her brother-in-law. People also say she was involved in stabbing incidents," the Chief Minister told reporters here.

"This means that Pragya Thakur is a habitual criminal looking at her behaviour. She stabbed people here nineteen years ago, she was also involved in fights and used to quarrel over small things. She is of a quarrelsome nature from the beginning," he claimed.

Thakur was recently served two notices by the Election Commission on her comments on former Mumbai ATS chief late Hemant Karkare and Babri Masjid.

Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

Out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, polls have been conducted on four seats and polling on rest seven seats will be conducted on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

#WATCH: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says,'...Pragya Thakur aadatan apradhi jaisa unka vyahwar raha hai, 19 saal pehle yahan chakubaazi ki thi, maar-peet ki thi, thodi-thodi baaton pe jhagda karti thi, to jhagdalu pravarti ki shuru se rahi hai.' pic.twitter.com/A7bJ4mUgb4 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019

