Bhupesh Baghel set to be Chhattisgarh CM
The development came five days after the Congress swept to power in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, winning 68 seats and ending 15 years of BJP rule
State Congress President Bhupesh Baghel is set to be the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister after party MLAs on Sunday elected him the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.
A formal announcement about Baghel's election at the Rajiv Bhavan would be made here shortly by senior Congress leaders from Delhi, a party leader told IANS.
