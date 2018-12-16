Bhupesh Baghel set to be Chhattisgarh CM

Dec 16, 2018, 15:30 IST | IANS

The development came five days after the Congress swept to power in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, winning 68 seats and ending 15 years of BJP rule

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, one of the front-runners for Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's post, leaves from the residence of party President Rahul Gandhi./ PTI

State Congress President Bhupesh Baghel is set to be the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister after party MLAs on Sunday elected him the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

A formal announcement about Baghel's election at the Rajiv Bhavan would be made here shortly by senior Congress leaders from Delhi, a party leader told IANS.

