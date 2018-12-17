Bhupesh Baghel to be Chattisgarh CM; loan waiver awaited

national

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel will take oath as the chief minister at 5 pm on Monday

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was on Sunday appointed the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh, ending the suspense after days of intense deliberations with party leadership.

Baghel will take oath as the chief minister at 5 pm on Monday. The 57-year-old OBC leader, who steered the party to a stupendous victory with a two-thirds majority in Chhattisgarh pipped party colleagues T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant to the top post.

"There are several challenges before us as we have come to power after 15 years in the state. We will fulfil our poll promises and we are confident that Baghel will discharge his responsibilities well," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Meanwhile, the party, in its twitter handle, said the new Congress government in the state would work on equality, transparency and integrity and its first task would be to declare a loan waiver for farmers of the state.

Loan waiver in Cabinet meet

Baghel said on Sunday that a loan waiver for farmers will be announced in the first meeting of the new state Cabinet. A Special Investigation Team will be constituted to probe the 2013 Jhiram Valley Naxal attack in which several senior Congress leaders were killed, he added.

