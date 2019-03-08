Bhushan admits to his 'mistake', Venugopal withdraws contempt plea

national

New Delhi: Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Thursday admitted in the Supreme Court to a "genuine mistake" in tweeting that the government had perhaps submitted to it fabricated documents of the high-powered selection panel on the appointment of interim CBI chief.

Bhushan refused, however, to tender an "unconditional apology" in the apex court for seeking recusal of Justice Arun Mishra from hearing the contempt petition filed against him by Attorney General K K Venugopal.

The AG filed a contempt plea against Bhushan for his February 1 tweets in which he had said that the Centre appeared to have misled the top court and perhaps submitted fabricated minutes of the meeting of high-powered selection committee headed by the prime minister, in appointing M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director.

During the hearing before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha, Venugopal said he would like to withdraw his contempt plea since Bhushan stated that it was a "genuine mistake".

