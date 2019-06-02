Bhushan Kumar's Zindagi Di Paudi featuring Millind Gaba to release on June 6

music

Millind Gaba

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is all set to release its new single, Zindagi Di Paudi, on June 6, 2019, featuring popular Punjabi artist Millind Gaba and Jannat Zubair Rahmani with a new soulful song of the season. The song's music has been rendered by MusicMG, lyrics by Nirmaan and is sung by T-Series' talent, Millind Gaba.

The song Zindagi Di Paudi is all about the commitment of love and serendipity. Conceptualised and shot on the outskirts of Armenia, the video features a journey of two lovers that highlights the power of love where Millind and Jannat are undergoing training for a hotel management course. Millind inadvertently learns about a secret and after that life is not the same.

Sharing the excitement for the new release, T-Series' Bhushan Kumar expresses, "Millind Gaba is our in-house talent and has been working with T-Series for some time now. An extremely talented and versatile artist, I am very happy to present his next single Zindagi Di Paudi. It's an extremely touching and emotional song that is bound to leave you moved. Millind is a star performer on the Punjabi music scene. It's only a matter of time before he captures pan-India attention with the wide variety and range of his singing. I am confident it will happen sooner than later."

Millind Gaba shared, "The song is basically about the commitment of love over anything. As the lyrics are Punjabi yet, kept very simple, everybody can relate with it . The basic idea of the Song is On an emotional romantic theme. And I haven't done anything in the emotional genre hence it's very significant to me. Bhushan Sir has always been a great motivator and support to me in this journey of my Dream Album "Blessed". This is the third track which is dropping on 6. I feel really Honoured n Happy that he is personally looking after and guiding me throughout (sic)."

The voice behind the song, Millind Gaba became a sensation after his hit singles that made him a popular name across the country. He is known for his songs Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don't Know and Yaar Mod Do.

Recently, T-Series achieved a new milestone with 100 million subscribers and emerged as the world's biggest YouTube channel. Many of T-Series' solo songs and albums are chartbusters and ever trending, touching millions of hearts.

