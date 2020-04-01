Whoa! Bhuvan Bam donates his March YouTube earnings to COVID-19 relief funds

Extending his support in the country's fight against the coronavirus, comedian Bhuvan Bam has donated his entire earnings from the month of March from YouTube.

As confirmed by sources, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter has donated Rs 10 lakh to relief initiatives -- 4 lakh to the PM Cares Relief Fund, 4 lakh to the CM Relief Fund, and 2 lakh to the Feeding India initiative.

Besides contributing to the cause, Bhuvan has also been educating people on the cause. Take a look at his latest Instagram post, that might lighten up your day:

Rohit Shetty has donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to help daily wage film workers who have been left without jobs since the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Malang" actress Amruta Khanvilkar has contributed Rs one lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

