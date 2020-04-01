Search

Whoa! Bhuvan Bam donates his March YouTube earnings to COVID-19 relief funds

Published: Apr 01, 2020, 10:01 IST | ANI | New Delhi

Bhuvan Bam has donated Rs 10 lakh to relief initiatives -- 4 lakh to the PM Cares Relief Fund, 4 lakh to the CM Relief Fund, and 2 lakh to the Feeding India initiative.

Bhuvan Bam (Picture courtesy/Bhuvan Bam's official Instagram account)

Extending his support in the country's fight against the coronavirus, comedian Bhuvan Bam has donated his entire earnings from the month of March from YouTube.

Besides contributing to the cause, Bhuvan has also been educating people on the cause. Take a look at his latest Instagram post, that might lighten up your day:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A SPECIAL SONG for everyone out there! Tag your friends who need to listen to thisâºï¸♥ï¸

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22) onMar 31, 2020 at 8:54pm PDT

Rohit Shetty has donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to help daily wage film workers who have been left without jobs since the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Malang" actress Amruta Khanvilkar has contributed Rs one lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

