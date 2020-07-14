Bhuvneshwar Kumar discloses first salary: It was Rs 3,000; shopped and saved some

India's star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who features in the list of A category players released by BCCI, has revealed his first-ever paycheck in an online Q&A session on social media site Twitter.

Bhuvneshwar was asked a number of questions which were on the professional and personal front by his fans on Twitter.

The 30-year-old swing bowler was asked about his first paycheck by a certain fan and Bhuvneshwar responded by writing, "It was for Rs 3000. I shopped and still managed to saved some."

It was for Rs3000. I shopped and still managed to saved some. https://t.co/InCoaQWLZJ — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020

During the question and answer session Bhuvneshwar picked Barcelona striker Lionel Messi over Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The right-arm bowler also revealed that football and badminton are his favourite sports other than cricket.

In another question by a fan pertaining to his wife Nupur Nagar's birthday, he was asked if he will be baking a cake? Bhuvneshwar smartly replied without divulging much details simply by saying, "it will be a surprise."

It will be a surprise ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/pK7VYF3dRS — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020

Earlier this year, Bhuvneshwar was named in the list A category of players. BCCI had released the list of centrally contracted players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. Annually, A category players get Rs 5 crore.

The right-arm bowler would have been in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

