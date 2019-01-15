Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Not playing regularly can impact rhythm

Bhuvneshwar, who was a part of the Test squad, wasn't picked in the playing XI during the four-match series and did look rusty during the slog overs of the opening ODI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Not playing a single international match for a considerable amount of time can impact any bowler's match rhythm and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar learnt it the hard way after being hit for 66 runs in the first ODI.

Bhuvneshwar, who was a part of the Test squad, wasn't picked in the playing XI during the four-match series and did look rusty during the slog overs of the opening ODI. Asked if being out of competitive cricket for a month had an impact, he replied: "It [not playing regularly] did impact [my rhythm]. Match rhythm is totally different when it comes to bowling. I was trying everything to be in rhythm in the nets."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever