IPL 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing dumb-charades with his dog is cute

Bhuvneshwar Kumar captioned the picture as, "The dumb charades playing dog".

Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing dumb charades. (Pic/ Bhuvneshwar Kumar Instagram)

Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar posted a couple of pictures where he took time out from his busy schedule to play some dumb-charades with his family.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named the captain, just before the IPL 2019 started.

Sunrisers Hyderabad played their first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, which KKR won by 6 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 37 runs in his quota of 4 overs and looked out of place at the death while Andre Russell was going berserk for KKR.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a fast bowler who has played for the Indian national team in all international formats of cricket. He was born in Meerut into a Gujarati family. He was 13 when he took up the sport.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got married to Nupur Nagar in November 2017 in Uttar Pradesh.

