Bhuvneshwar returns to action with three-wicket haul, fit for Asia Cup return

cricket

Bhuvneshwar had figures of 9-1-33-3 against South Africa A in a placings match of the Quadrangular series, which India A won by 124 runs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India's pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar today made an impressive comeback in competitive cricket with a three-wicket haul for India A, giving clear indication that he will be available for selection during the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates from September 15.

Bhuvneshwar had figures of 9-1-33-3 against South Africa A in a placings match of the Quadrangular series, which India A won by 124 runs. He removed Theunis de Bruyne with an outswinger while Khaya Zondo got an inswinger. He bowled within himself and looked in little discomfort during the two spells that he bowled.

Bhuvneshwar couldn't get fit in time for the final two Tests against England after being left out due to a back injury during the first three matches. Having fully recovered, he had started bowling at the nets and it was learnt that national selection committee decided to make him play the inconsequential 3rd-4th place play-off to check his fitness.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever