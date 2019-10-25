Bianca Andreescu breaks into tears after she gets love-napkin on flight

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has revealed that an anonymous, heartwarming note handed to her in the middle of a flight reduced her to tears. On her way to Shenzhen, China for WTA Tour Finals, a father on the flight thanked Andreescu, who stunned Serena Williams to win the US Open this year, for having a positive impact on his kids.

According to a report in news.com.au, a passenger wrote a message to her on a paper napkin which read: "Thank you. I have two young daughters, you have inspired them deeply. Neither are tennis players, but they both know what you have done. Because of you, they know that nothing is impossible if they want it enough. As a parent, I am so grateful for the positive impact you have made on my kids’ life."

