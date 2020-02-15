Search

Bidar school principal, parent get bail

Updated: Feb 15, 2020, 20:11 IST | Arita Sarkar | Mumbai

Shaheen School CEO Thouseef Madikeri said he was relieved and that the school management will take care of all the legal expenses of the two women

A CCTV grab of cops in uniform, questioning students. Wearing uniform during interrogation is prohibited under the Juvenile Justice Act
A district court in Bidar, Karnataka, on Friday granted bail to Shaheen School principal Fareeda Begum and Nazmunnisa, whose daughter was part of the anti-CAA play for which the police booked the duo on a sedition charge. The judge granted them bail against a bond of R 1 lakh each. The daughter, 11, who stayed with a neighbour and later with a teacher while Nazmunnisa was in judicial custody, can live with her mother again after they are released on Saturday.

Shaheen School CEO Thouseef Madikeri said he was relieved and that the school management will take care of all the legal expenses of the two women. "We are looking forward to the next hearing. We still can't believe that a satirical play critical of the NRC attracted a charge of sedition and our children were interrogated for five days. We can't entirely blame the complainant for it either since this was a failure of the police department," he said.

