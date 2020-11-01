Biden leads Trump by 8 pts nationally

With just two days left for the November 3 US presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was in the lead against President Donald Trump by eight points nationally, according to a new poll.

The Fox News poll released on Friday revealed that 52 per cent of likely voters backed the former Vice President, while Trump had the backing of 44 per cent. Two per cent of those surveyed say they would back a third-party candidate, while another 2 per cent remained undecided. Other surveys have also showed Biden leading the President in key swing states.

A CNN poll released on Wednesday showed that Biden currently had the backing of 54 per cent of the registered voters, while 42 per cent supported the President. In the RealClear Politics polling average, the former Vice President was currently leading Trump in a 51.4 per cent to 43.5 per cent vote. The latest Quinnipiac University poll national released on October 23 showed Biden with a 10-point advantage.

Ivanka Trump raises $13 million in a week

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump has raised $13 million for her father, US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign ahead of the November 3 elections. A government aide told a news website that another $3 million was raised on Friday in Detroit, adding that since October 25, Ivanka has appeared at 11 events.

