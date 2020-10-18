Biden leads Trump in crucial battlegrounds

With 18 days to go before Americans choose their next President, latest polling shows Democratic party candidate Joe Biden inching ahead with an average lead of 4.5 points against US President Donald Trump across six battleground states that account for the lion's share of electoral votes needed to carry the White House.

In nine national-level polls from October 2 till date, Biden leads by a minimum of five points (Rasmussen) and a maximum of 12 points (USC). As the race tightens, FiveThirtyEight, a polling aggregation site, is predicting a 87 per cent chance of a Biden win and a 13 in 100 chance of a Trump win, based on 40,000 simulations of election outcomes.

Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight, has a less than one in 100 chance of winning by a double-digit margin. Biden clocks in at a 36 and 100 chance of winning by a landslide defined as a double digit margin in the popular vote.

Obama to campaign for Biden and Kamala Harris

Former US President Barack Obama will campaign for Democratic party presidential candidate Joe Biden in Pennsylvania next week, the Biden campaign has said. This would be the first time that the 59-year-old former President would be campaigning in person.

