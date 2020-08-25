Bidita Bag: Many fake auditions happen in Bollywood when insiders have already been finalised

There have been a lot of discussions and debates about the insiders and outsiders on news channels and social media. Several actors came forward and openly shared their scathing stories of rejections in the Hindi film industry and how they and their films were treated unfairly. The latest one is the Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actress, Bidita Bag.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she first talked about how she had to go through a lot of struggles in her life. She stated, "I faced many rejections in these 12 years. I had the option to be depressed or evolve as a stronger human being and find a way out of it. I chose the latter." She then stated how things got a little darker after the release and failure of her film, From Sydney With Love, which came out in 2012.

She said, "We didn't get many cinema halls. The producer went into depression. We all went into a negative zone. Somehow when I stood up, I had to face biases. Many fake auditions happen just to create buzz that everyone is given opportunity. In reality, established actors or insiders have already been finalised." That's not all, she also expressed her displeasure in the manner with which discussions were happening on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

She opined, "Everyone's talking about it does make a difference. But then it's turning negative every day. The way people are abusing and threatening star kids as if they're responsible for everything happened to Sushant. He was an established star. There can be something else too, let the investigation get over. If some people are born privileged, that's not their fault. Now this whole Sushant thing has sadly turned political, too."

