Big B and son Abhishek wish Jaya Bachchan on her 70th birthday

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan wish Jaya Bachchan on her 70th birthday. The veteran actress celebrated her birthday with family



Jaya Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan on Monday turned 70. She rang in her birthday with the love and togetherness of her family members. Her husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted about the midnight celebrations on his blog.

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th! She be wife and mother... and she be with her 'progress report. Feelings and love delivered... writings of occasion hand-written on card... the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing... Quiet... still and intimate... The best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by," Amtiabh Bachchan wrote. He also shared a photograph of Jaya seated in the midst of their son Abhishek and daughter Shweta as they embrace the doting mother for a hug.

Son Abhishek Bachchan also took to Instagram to share a picture of his mother Jaya Bachchan with a beautiful message. The actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma. You are the world to me, love you!"

With films like Guddi, Abhimaan and Mili, the actress became synonymous to roles that exuded innocence. Then there were titles like Silsila, Chupke Chupke, Koshish and Sholay, she displayed her range as an actor. On the political front, she is a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.

