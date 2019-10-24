Big B Is Back: Amitabh Bachchan all set for a grand Diwali bash once again!

Amitabh Bachchan was recently admitted to the hospital after being ill. The good news is he was discharged on Saturday, October 19, and is now gearing up to host a Diwali bash at his residence after two years, reports Mumbai Mirror. The invites have already been sent and include Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt as guests.

If you all remember, Bachchan only held a Puja at his residence in 2017 since his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father, Krishnaraj Rai had passed away. Last year, his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law, Rajan Nanda had breathed his last. However, the Bachchan Parivaar is all gung-ho about a grand celebration this year.

On the work front, the legendary actor has as many as four films lined-up, which include Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund, and Gulabo Sitabo. Chehre is a thriller that also stars Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda and is slated to release on February 21, 2020. Jhund is directed by Sairat fame director Nagraj Manjule, and Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is directed by Shoojit Sircar, this comedy arrives on April 24, 2020. And last but not least, Brahmastra, a three-part Superhero drama, will hit the screens in Summer 2020.

But there are other celebrities as well who will bring in the occasion at their respective residences that include Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and veteran star Jeetendra. Just like every year, this Diwali will also be filled with razzmatazz and ravish. High on fashion, and higher on celebrations! Just one point- The untimely downpours. Will Mumbai rains play spoilsport this Diwali, since it continues to rain even now?

