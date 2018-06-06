Big B to Alia, Ranbir, Ayan: May this new generation educate me in qualities I lack

Amitabh Bachchan said that he appreciates the 'meticulous planning' of the film's director Ayan Mukerji and the production



On the sets of Brahmastra. Pic/Instagramed by Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who will start shooting for his upcoming film Brahmastra, hopes director Ayan Mukherji, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, whom he calls the 'new generation' give him learning and educate him in the qualities that he lacks. "Sleep induced, sleep deprived yet alive to be here and leave soon for the preparation for tomorrow... fresh new film, 'Brahmastra'. The entire day was spent battling with the look for the film .. its a tedious job, sticking removing applying de applying and applying again, until some decision is reached," he wrote on his blog.

The 75-year-old star said that he appreciates the 'meticulous planning' of the film's director Ayan Mukerji and the production. "Such efforts were never seen in our time. May this fresh and new generation with whom I have the honour and pleasure of working, give me learning and educate me in the qualities that I lack," he added.

The Piku star says that he first saw Mukerji as an Assistant Director to filmmaker Karan Johar on his film Kabhi Alvida na Kehna. Amitabh says that he, Alia and Ranbir have been rehearsing to get the first day of shooting right on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow... meter down... as my make-up man Deepak will say tomorrow, as he has done for the past 48 years! 48 years... a lifetime he has spent on my face... Never has he missed a single day in all these years. Never. That is some achievement..." he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted a slew of photographs rehearsing with Alia and Ranbir. He captioned the image, "It begins tomorrow 'Brahmastra' and the prep started today .. Ranbir, Alia and moi under the baton of Ayan."

The upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy titled 'Brahmastra" will be the first time that Amitabh, Ranbir and Alia will be joining hands for a project. The trilogy's first part will release on Independence Day, August 15, 2019.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS