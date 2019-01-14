Big Bash League cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 4 held

cricket

The Agarwal brothers have been indulging in the illicit online cricket betting since 2016, police said, adding that they were arrested in the past

Two kingpins of a cricket betting racket were among the four persons who have been arrested here for allegedly placing bets on the Big Bash League matches, police said Sunday.

Cyberabd Police seized Rs 5 lakh in cash, eight mobile phone handsets from them in the raid conducted on Saturday (January 12) evening. Based on a reliable information, a police team apprehended Ankith Agarwal and his brother Mohith Agarwal, a collection agent and a sub-organiser, the Cyberabad Police stated in a release.

The Agarwal brothers, the organisers of online betting, and others were engaged in gambling, and were exchanging betting money when they were picked up, it said. The Big Bash League is an Australian professional Twenty20 cricket league.

