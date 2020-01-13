Big bashers! Top 5 highest scores by batsmen in Big Bash League

Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis created a new record at the Big Bash League (BBL) during the match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers on Sunday. Stoinis slammed a 79-ball unbeaten 147 runs against Sydney Sixers at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Marcus Stoinis thus set the record for the highest individual score in Big Bash League history overtaking D'Arcy Short's best of 122 runs. Stoinis smashed 13 boundaries and 8 sixes en-route to his 147. Short held the record for over 2 years when he hit 122 on January 10, 2018.

Marcus Stoinis' trailblazing innings led his team to a win by 44 runs against Sydney Sixers. We take a look at the five biggest scores by batsmen in the history of BBL.

Top 5 highest individual scores in BBL

Marcus Stoinis - 147*

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers. Balls - 79. Sixes - 8. Fours - 13. Strike Rate - 186.07

D'Arcy Short - 122*

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat. Balls - 69. Sixes - 8. Fours - 8. Strike Rate - 176.81

Luke Wright - 117

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes. Balls - 60. Sixes - 9. Fours - 8. Strike Rate - 195

Jake Weatherald - 115

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes. Balls - 70. Sixes - 8. Fours - 9. Strike Rate - 164.28

Ben McDermott - 114

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades. Balls - 52. Sixes - 9. Fours - 8. Strike Rate - 219.23

Ahead of the 2019 IPL auctions, Marcus Stoinis was released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore and was purchased by Delhi Capitals. IPL team's will have to be on guard against Stoinis ahead of the Twenty20 league later this year.

