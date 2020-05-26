Big battle beckons! As Bayern eye winning run, Dortmund look to close gap

Bayern Munich aim to continue the Bundesliga's current trend of teams winning on the road behind closed doors when they face Borussia Dortmund in a potential title decider on Tuesday.

Leaders Bayern arrive at second-placed Dortmund four points clear and on course for an eighth straight title. "For us this is a very decisive week," insisted Bayern forward Thomas Mueller.



Dortmund coach Lucien Favre

"We've clearly set ourselves the goal of three victories this week and taking a giant step forward" towards the league title. Bayern warmed-up by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 at the weekend and also host relegation-threatened Fortuna Duesseldorf this Saturday. Since the Bundesliga resumed 10 days ago, behind locked doors due to the Coronavirus, home advantage has counted for little with 10 of the 18 games played won by the away team.

Hansi Flick's Bayern are eager to continue the trend and again assert their dominance over Dortmund, who they routed 4-0 in Munich last November. "We're looking forward to Tuesday, I hope that we can show what makes us strong and leave Dortmund's stadium with a smile," added Mueller. Signal Iduna Park would normally be packed with 82,000 fans for a visit of Bayern, but the terraces will remain empty tonight.

