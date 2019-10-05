Big Boss contestant to take on Aaditya Thackeray in Worli

Aaditya Thackeray, who has filed his nomination from Worli, has Marathi Big Boss 2 contestant Abhijit Bichukale to contend with. Bichukale shot to fame when he applied to contest the Presidential elections and was also seen contesting against Udyanraje Bhosale during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

After Aaditya decided to contest from the Worli assembly seat, known to be one of the safest seats in the city, and filed his nomination on Thursday, Bichukale visited the Worli office on Friday to file his own nomination. Bichukale rose to popularity across the state after his appearance on the Big Boss Marathi 2 show. He is a politician who is not affiliated with any party but has contested almost all elections from Satara or Sangli areas and has also forfeited his deposit for not getting enough votes.

This, however, does not seem to deter him and he claimed that this was the first time he will be contesting from Mumbai. Bichukale, said, "I decided that I can also contest from Mumbai, and the reason I chose Worli is because by mother’s brother used to live in Worli’s BDD chawls. I am well-versed with the area and the issues here and more importantly, the people know me."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates