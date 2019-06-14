Big little style secrets

famous-personalities

As a popular drama series returns with a second season, here are the fashion goals the leading ladies are setting

Zoe Kravitz

Two years ago when Pretty Little Liars, the second big show when it came to fashion in a TV series (Gossip Girl being the first), ended, many were looking for another show to draw fashion inspiration from. Offering a more mature and personality-driven style guide for fashionistas came Big Little Lies, starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz. Its second season, which premiered last week, brought with it changes in the wardrobes of the leading ladies as well as the introduction of Meryl Streep. Here's how you can dress up like your fa­vourite character from the show.

Glamorous Zoe

She's cool, she's funky, but also has a dark side. And she'll do whatever it takes. Bonnie Carlson, Zoë Kravitz's character in the series, is akin to that of the "cool aunt" and her clothes reflect just that.

Go for this look only if you can pull off thin braids.

Opt for dresses in dark shades, and short, formal ones.

You can go blingy and team it with a matching tote.

Multiple rings, and metallic eye make-up are ideal.

Sporty Shailene



Shailene Woodley

The simplest of them all, Jane Chapman's bangs in season two are the most talked about change so far, apart from her sporty look.

Tie up your hair in a ponytail or leave them loose for a messy look. Bangs would look cute if you don't have a round face.

Opt for tracksuits, a T-shirt with jeans or pants. Sports shoes or crocs are ideal.

Avoid dresses or bling. Opt for dark shades of maroon, grey, green and blues.

Nude make-up is key.

Simple and chic like Nicole



Nicole Kidman

Silently strong with a dollop of messed-up is how one would describe Celeste Wright, Nicole Kidman's character in the series. Her wardrobe comprises warm colours, with delicate touches of lace, which one could say also reflects the "victim" aspect of her character, who suffers at the hands of a physically abusive husband.

Make sure you have long hair. You could also opt for a fringe, if your hair isn't frizzy or curly. Retain some waves, don't straighten your hair.

Opt for warm and subtle colours — pastels and whites.

A top with a deep neck and lace detailing, teamed with suede pants or dark-coloured denims is perfect. Team it up with comfortable shoes — avoid heels. Flats work best.

Opt for minimal make-up — highlighter and nude lipstick should do the trick.

Fiesty Reese



Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon delivers a power-packed performance, as the strong-headed Madeline Mackenzie. Her wardrobe reflects her fiercely protective trait, with colours and prints.

Pair a bright red or yellow or pink blouse with a sombre lower. Play around with floral prints.

A blouse with frills or bows with a skirt, and a light shrug or a coat are ideal.

Carry a matching bag or a scarf. Or team them up!

Go for red or pink lipstick, and eye shadow.

Inputs by stylist Ria Patnaik

