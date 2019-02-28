Big names from Bollywood asked to appear before police in QNet scam

bollywood

Notices have been served to Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Vivek Oberoi, among others in QNet scam

Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani

Big names in Bollywood have been served notices by the Cyberabad Police in Hyderabad over their role in promoting QNet, a scam-ridden marketing firm that has allegedly duped lakhs of investors in the country. Notices have been served to Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Vivek Oberoi, among others.

Pooja Hegde and Telugu actor Allu Sirish also figured in the list of 500 persons who were asked to appear before the Economic Offences Wing to explain their association with Hong Kong-based Q-Net and Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd, which are facing the charges of cheating, police sources said on Wednesday.

The companies allegedly duped over 20 lakh investors. The volume of cheating through illegal money circulation scheme is estimated about Rs 20,000 crore.

The celebrities allegedly endorsed and promoted the companies involved. Some of them also worked as their brand ambassadors.

Promoters, shareholders, directors and CEOs of the companies were among those served notice under Section 161 of Criminal Procedure Code, asking them to appear before Economic Offences Wing of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, one of the three police commissionerates covering Hyderabad, Secunderabad, information technology hub Cyberabad and surroundings.

Sources said if the persons served notice fail to appear, they may face legal action.

Cyberabad police had received complaints against the celebrities from many victims. They allegedly received remuneration from the companies for creating the brand image.

According to police, several criminal cases were filed against Vihaan Direct Selling, Bengluru for cheating more than three lakh persons across the country by floating illegal money circulation scheme.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar earlier said Telangana High Court had not given any stay orders on the investigation of criminal cases filed against Vihaan. He also clarified that there is no bar for registering of fresh cases against QNet/Vihaan Direct Selling.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from agencies