Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan to withdraw case against Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 11 contestant had filed a case against Salman Khan saying the show - Bigg Boss' host had threatened to beat him up

(left) Zubair Khan; (right) Salman Khan

On Saturday, Bigg Boss 11's controversial contestant Zubair Khan said on Facebook that he would be withdrawing a case he filed against Salman Khan last year on December 27.

When mid-day contacted him, he said, "I lost my mother three months ago and it was her last wish that I withdraw the complaint. I didn't listen to her back then, but after having lost her, I don't wish to pursue the matter anymore or trouble Salman's mother with this case."

Zubair's mother passed away on June 25. Khan was reportedly ousted from Bigg Boss for using foul language and threatening co-contestants. He had a showdown with Salman on the show, post which he was asked to leave. On his exit, Zubair filed a case against Salman at the Lonavala police station for allegedly threatening to beat him up and destroy his career. "Last year, I filed a case against him to show him that he cannot get away with anything. I wanted to show him the power of a common man. I was fighting for my self-respect."

He adds, "I filed a complaint at the sessions court in Pune and Salman's lawyers put a stay on the case. The court has now called me to record my statement where I will say I don't want to pursue it anymore. I don't have the money to fight and I want to respect my mother's last wishes."

