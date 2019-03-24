Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra bags her first film

television

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Bandgi Kalra makes her debut with a Tollywood film

Bandgi Kalra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/bandgikalra

Bandgi Kalra, who was seen in Big Boss 11, has finally made it to the big screen. The contestant got her first Telugu film, which is directed by Murali Ramaswamy. Participant of Big Boss Season 11, she was also rumoured to be dating co-contestant Puneesh Sharma. Their tales inside the house are still fresh in the minds of people.

Talking about it, a source confirmed saying that she has signed not just one, but two Telugu films. Bandgi has already started shooting for her debut film in Vishakhapatnam (Vizag). Directed by Murali Ramaswamy, the untitled film will also see senior actor Suman Talwar in a prominent role.

Bandgi Kalra also took to her Instagram account to confirm the news of her debut film. "Hello TOLLYWOOD, with all your love and support I am so happy to share that I am shooting for my debut film in Tollywood, it's a Telugu movie, since I have reached here in the south for the shoot all I have received is love and so much respect. Thank you, god and Thank you all of you for giving so much love [sic]"

Post Bigg Boss 11, Bandgi Kalra was seen in the single, Love Me by Meet Bros, which also featured her boyfriend, Puneesh Sharma and Khushboo Grewal.

