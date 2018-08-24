Bigg Boss 12: Adult star Danny D and Mahika Sharma to get 95 lakhs per week?

television

Reportedly, Danny D and Mahika Sharma will be the highest-paid jodi in the Bigg Boss 12 house

Danny D and Mahika Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/memahikasharma

Television's reality show, Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan is all set to treat the audience with its 12th season. The theme of this season is 'Vichitra Jodis'. Also, there are several speculations of the list of contestants entering the Bigg Boss house as a pair. A Pinkvilla report states that British adult star Danny D will be entering the house with television actress Mahika Sharma, and will be the highest-paid jodi in the house. Apparently, the jodi will be paid Rs 95 lakhs to stay in the house.

Danny D is an American adult filmstar, who owns a production house that makes adult movies. Mahika Sharma came under the limelight, when she grabbed headlines after she shared her eve-teasing experience last month. She had also posted a topless picture on Danny D's birthday to wish him.

The theme of the show this time is jodi, which usually resonates with Husband-Wife, boyfriend-girlfriend etc. However, Bigg Boss season 12 is all set to change the perception of jodis, with its unique theme 'Vichitra jodis'.

What you can't do alone, you can do it in a pair, for example, Saas-Bahu, Mama-Bhanja, Boss-servant, these duos will definitely take entertainment to a new level. Salman Khan, who will be hosting Bigg Boss for the ninth time, recently shot for the promos of the show. Each year, Salman Khan takes charge and adds a new dimension to the show with his swag, wit, and attitude.

Reportedly, the show will go on air from September 16 and, curiosity around the contestants' list has also increased.

