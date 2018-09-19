Bigg Boss 12: Amidst feud, Khan sisters find solace in Karanvir Bohra

television

While the Khan sisters, Somi and Saba have been getting involved in fights from day one in the Bigg Boss 12 house, actor Karanvir Bohra is the only one to come out in their support

Somi Khan, Saba Khan and Karanvir Bohra

The Khan sisters - Somi and Saba have been getting involved in fights right from day 1 itself. Somi Khan and Saba Khan were seen mock-fighting with Shivashish Mishra, which seemed extremely genuine to the rest of the contestants. While it was a mock fight, Sreesanth and Urvashi Vani were not too happy about the same.

Then, on day 2, the Khan sisters targeted Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and the issue of dividing work amongst the contestants. Later, Somi and Saba also got into a brawl with Dipika and Sourabh for not getting a towel to use. The house mates seem to be upset with the Khan sisters' behaviour.

Amidst all the the tension, the sisters only solace is Karanvir Bohra's support. Karanvir Bohra is seen as the peacemaker of the house ever since the first fight broke out. After a heated argument between Sreesanth and Khan sisters, Karanvir was the only one who has been cordial with them and has constantly been their support.

Will this bond last or will Khan sisters' tactics sabotage this friendship too?

Apart from this, Bigg Boss has also announced the first nomination of the season where the Jodi's had to nominate the singles and the singles had to choose one Jodi basis agreement. As part of the task, the Jodi's were shown two singles on the TV screen and the singles were shown two Jodi's. After a lot of arguments and discussions, both the team came up with their final decision and chose the nominations for this week's eviction.

