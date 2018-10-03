Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota calls off his relationship with Jasleen Matharu

television

After indulging into a public display of affection in the Bigg Boss 12 house, Anup Jalota has called off his relationship with Jasleen Matharu

Jasleen Matharu. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/ColorsTV

Once again, the unique pair of Bigg Boss 12 - Anup Jalota and Jasleen Kaur have grabbed headlines, courtesy, their latest antic inside the most controversial reality show on television. Their relationship has hit a rough patch. The 65-year-old bhajan maestro has ended all ties with the 28-year-old Jasleen Matharu. Well, the reason will blow away your minds!

This happened in the last two days' episode where Bigg Boss alloted a nomination task to the contestants. The task had the singles save themselves by kidnapping a member of a pair and ask them for one sacrifice. If the Jodi abides by it, they get exempted from the nomination. If not, the sword of being nominated would keep hanging over them.

The first couple picked up to perform this task were Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. They were chosen by 'kidnapper' Dipika Kakar. Dipika kidnapped Jalota and asked Jasleen to give up on all her clothes, make-up, cut her hair till shoulder length to save Anup from nominations. Jasleen seemed to be in two minds as she argued that she is an artist and cannot stay without makeup on national television. Another reason that she pointed out was that Jasleen's parents did not know her measurements, therefore they couldn't send her clothes.

Instead of giving up on her personal belongings, Jasleen decided to get nominated with partner Anup Jalota. This did not go down well with the veteran singer as she chose makeup over Anup. The following day, Jalota saw all the pairs making sacrifices to save their partners from nomination, and this pricked him hard. Thus, he decided to end his three-year-old relationship with Jasleen. On being advised by Sreesanth that such decisions should not be taken in the Bigg Boss house, he replied, "It is such small things only which bring out the reality of the person and the relationship."

#JasleenMatharu ka kapdon ke taraf pyaar dekh kar @anupjalota ne tod diya unka anokha rishta! Aage kya hoga, janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/JH40oJiSws — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2018

As of now, Anup and Jasleen are nominated for eviction along with Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth and Srishty Rode.

