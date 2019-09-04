Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra's father passes away

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra's father passed away. Shivashish took to Instagram to share a photo of his father and a message that shows how much he loved him. He wrote, "He didn't tell me how to live, instead he lived and let me watch him do it! RIP PAPA! My inspiration, my goal, always and forever in my heart! JAY SHREE MAHAKALESHWAR!!"

Shivashish's friends and co-contestants from Bigg Boss responded to the post with condolences. Deepak Thakur wrote, "ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de mere bhai, Om Namah Shivaye", Roshmi Banik said, "I'm sorry for your loss. May God ease this painful period for you and your family. I hope you can take some comfort in knowing that he was a great human being, and he will be sorely missed not just by you and your family but by many others I'm sure. Here's sending positive vibes - in order to heal soon, strength - to cope up with the situations bravely and loads of love - for peace of mind to you and your family. In this tough period, know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong", and Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Oh no! Om Namo shivaya he is in a better place my brother".

Shivashish was one of the commoner contestants on Bigg Boss 12. Dipika Kakar won that season of the reality show.

