Bigg Boss 12 December 15 Update: Somi Khan asked to justify her relationship with Romil Chaudhary

television

It isn't that simple for the contestants of Bigg Boss 12

Somi Khan and other contestants in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

After having a week full of ups and down the contestants eagerly await for the Weekend ka Vaar as they believe host Salman Khan will solve all their queries. Not only Salman Khan, they also await a special guest to meet them and this time Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas entered the house to meet the contestants.

Swara and Sumeet had come to promote thier upcoming web series It's Not That Simple. They made the contestant complete the sentence that 'It's not that simple to stay in Bigg Boss house because….', and all the contestants shared some interesting answers and experiences. Post this, they were divided into two teams, boys and girls and asked questions on gender bias. Rohit was appreciated a lot for his mature responses on this topic.

As the day proceeded, Salman Khan met the contestants while he was relaxing on a reclining chair. His agenda to do so was to make the contestants realize of their laid back behaviour in the house like sleeping at odd hours and not being actively participating in the show, even after several warnings from Bigg Boss.

Later, Salman Khan asked each one of them to choose the bottom three contestants who they think don't deserve to make it to the finale. Post this, contestants had to give responses to viewers' queries who had posted question for them on Voot.

While Somi Khan had to justify her relationship with Romil Chaudhary, Karanvir was asked that why he doesn't have a real bond with anyone in the house.

Amongst the conversation, Salman Khan received a call from Baaua Singh, who hailed from Meerut who asked some quirky question to the contestants. Salman Khan and the contestants enjoyed speaking to him and invited him to visit them on the Bigg Boss set.

Who is this Baaua Singh who impressed Salman Khan and the contestants? Will he be able to visit the set of Bigg Boss?

