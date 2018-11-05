Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur has double standards, says Urvashi Vani

television

After getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 12, Urvashi Vani spoke about her partner Deepak Thakur, and how his behaviour changed towards her after entering the house

Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

This week, Bigg Boss 12 saw the elimination of Urvashi Vani from the house. Post her eviction, Urvashi got candid about her equation with her partner Deepak Thakur, and the status of their relationship in an exclusive interaction with mid-day online.

Did this elimination come as a shocker to you or were you expecting it by the inmates' behaviour?

No. I wasn't expecting this at all. I'm still shocked to believe that I have been eliminated.

What is that one thing that you will really miss from the Bigg Boss house?

There are many things. Especially, Bigg Boss' voice and people's love.

A person from the house in whom you've found a friend, and would want to maintain it even after the season's end?

Yes, it is Shristy Rode and Karanveer Bohra.

You entered the house with Deepak Thakur as your partner. However, in between you had complains of Deepak not supporting you.

I felt that he wasn't supporting me at all, and had left me alone. Therefore, we this whole fiasco began between him and me.

Are things better between the two of you (Deepak and her) now?

Not at all!

Would you want to mend this relationship after the end of the season?

Maybe, can't really say. You never know by the time he comes out what kind of an equation will we be sharing.

A person from the house who you think played fairly and a person who has double standards?

I was the one who played this show truthfully. It's Deepak, who has double standards.

What was your reaction and your feelings when you saw Deepak's growing fondness towards Somi Khan?

It was quite shocking for me that he suddenly started getting close to Somi Khan.

What are your future plans?

I want to be a singer, that's all I think about.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 November 4 Update: Gifts From Family Brighten Up Diwali For Contestants

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates