Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar blasts Srishty Rode and Romil Choudhary for making personal remarks
Dipika Kakar had an ugly spat with Romil Choudhary and Srishty Rode on Sunday
Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Dipika Kakar get into an ugly feud with Romil Choudhary and Srishty Rode. With Farah Khan invited on the show as a guest, the filmmaker indulged into some fun activities with the contestants. Of which, one of the segment was Romil hosting a chat show that had Srishty enact each participant's traits and made a mockery out of them.
While Srishty's turn was to imitate Dipika, she made some personal comments about her relationship with co-contestant Sreesanth. This did not go down well with Dipika and she burst with anger on Srishty and Romil for it.
.@ms_dipika is enraged as #RomilChoudhary and @SrSrishty make a personal comment about her relation with @sreesanth36. Will the fire be put out? Watch tonight at 9 PM. #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/WvZWg0yhqv— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 18, 2018
The episode was a fun-filled one as Farah Khan entertained everyone with light-hearted tasks and gave some advice to Sreesanth to stay calm and sporting. On the other hand, Salman Khan spoke to Somi Khan's family. Farah was asked about her perspective on all the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 12 house by host Salman Khan.
Aaj Sultaani Akhade mein hogi takkar @SrSrishty aur #JasleenMatharu ke beech! Kaun le jayega winner ka khitaab? Dekhiye raat 9 baje. #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/MxEl0xu2tu— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 18, 2018
Farah called Deepak Thakur as the 'Kattappa' of the house. Rohit Suchanti was tagged as the most flirtatious member of the house by all the housemates.
Later, Jasleen Matharu and Srishty Rode were pitted against each other on the 'Sultani Akhada' and the former won the game.
