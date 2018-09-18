Bigg Boss 12: Fans cry foul, feel Bigg Boss was unfair to Karanvir Bohra

television

With every season of the most controversial reality show being a bigger hit than the previous one, we already got a glimpse of how exciting Bigg Boss 12 is going to be from the premiere episode.

With an interesting mix of celebrities & commoners, we can only wait for time to pick our favourites of the season. Apparently, actor Karanvir Bohra who was the first to enter the house has already struck a chord with the audience & got them talking.

The premiere episode that aired last night had a gimmicky segment where the inmates were given 'top ki salaami' which in the literal sense means a salute but it was a mere prank where the contestants' faces were blackened. What was meant to bring comic relief didn't go down well with the viewers who immediately took to Twitter after Karanvir fell prey to their tricks.

Twitterati was quick to bash the show for going too far with the joke.

Some tweets read as:-

Ex-Miss India Simran Kaur Mundi tweeted:- I am sorry but I did not like what happened with #KaranvirBohra ...hes such a senior actor and seems like a genuine nice guy. Not cool.

Sarita A Tanwar I think #KaranvirBohra is going to be a fav this season. #BiggBoss12

Kripa - I wonder how can someone enjoy this roasting urf zaleel karna without any reason. Top ki salaaami se Muh Kaala Karna.

I could see #KaranvirBohra upset by the act #BB12 #BiggBoss12

- Humiliating #KaranvirBohra in such a manner was highly uncalled for. He dealt with it sportively but still it was wrong #BiggBoss12 #BB12

Looks like Karanvir's charm worked like magic just like it did when he first entered Kasauti. He's now a dad but his fandom is unmatched as compared to the other celebrities in the Bigg Boss season this year if the tweets are anything to go by!

