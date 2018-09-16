Bigg Boss 12 Inside pictures: This beach themed house is a feast for the eyes

television

Just like every year, Bigg Boss house gets a revamp and guess what, this time around, the theme of the house looks like a beach house, or should we say an aquatic castle?

Bigg Boss 12 - House

One of the most controversial television reality show, Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan is all set to treat the audience with its 12th season. Well, as the show is all set to go on air tonight, we'll give you a sneak peek into the Bigg Boss 12 house, even before the contestants step in.

Just like every year, the house gets a revamp and guess what, this time around, the theme of the house looks like a beach house, or should we say an aquatic castle? From well-crafted sea creatures adorning the walls to sea animals beautifully painted on the walls, the Bigg Boss 12 house is nothing short of a luxurious beach resort.

Come let's get inside the house:

Take a look at some pictures here:



Bigg Boss 12 - Kitchen



Bigg Boss 12 house



Bigg Boss 12 house



Bigg Boss 12 house

The theme of the show this time is jodi, which usually resonates with Husband-Wife, boyfriend-girlfriend etc. However, Bigg Boss season 12 is all set to change the perception of jodis, with its unique theme 'Vichitra jodis'.

What you can't do alone, you can do in pair for example Saas-Bahu, Mama-Bhanja, Boss-servant, these duos will definitely take entertainment to a new level. Salman Khan, who will be hosting Bigg Boss for the ninth time, recently shot for the promos of the show. Each year, Salman Khan, takes charge and adds a new dimension to the show with his swag, wit and attitude.

Inputs by Rupeshkumar Gupta

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates