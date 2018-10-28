Bigg Boss 12 October 28 Update: A Sunday treat for Salman Khan

television

This Weekend ka Vaar will not just be about evictions as Bigg Boss has spiced up the episode with a never done before challenge for Megha and Dipika

Salman Khan eats food cooked by Megha and Dipika

Conversations, confrontations, coming together or moving apart, we are witnessing all in the Bigg Boss House. This Weekend ka Vaar will not just be about evictions as Bigg Boss has spiced up the episode with a never done before challenge for Megha and Dipika. Both Kitchen queens had to cook 2 dishes in a matter of 30 minutes for both the contestants as well as for our host Salman Khan, who also decided the winner of the 'Big Chef Competition'. While Dipika stirred up her favorite atta ka halwa and egg franky, Megha cooked a special maharashtrian delicacy, Masala rice with batatyachya kachrya.

After this challenge - Superstar and India's favorite host, Salman Khan gave another 'Eggciting' task to the contestants. Salman would narrate a conversation that has taken place in the house and contestant had to guess who has spoken the same about them. Once they have guessed the right candidate, they had to smash the egg on their head. Startling facts were revealed and the game took an unprecedented turn.



Bigg Boss 12 contestants performing the task

Further, Salman announced that it was time for some action in the Sultani Akhadha. This time the competition would be between two groups – Group 1 - Happy club and Group 2 - Wolf pack. Sreesanth was made the captain on behalf of wolf pack and chose Jasleen and Shivashish as his team members whereas Surbhi was made the captain of the Happy club and she picked Romil and Deepak in her team.



Salman Khan

Meeting Salman got both the groups excited and both the teams gave a tough challenge to each other. In round 1 of 'Zubani dangal' Surbhi and Jasleen, battled it out by pulling each other's group on their wrong doings. After an intense dangal session, let's see who will win the challenge in the Sultani Akhadha.

And not to forget, it's that time of the week when one or more contestants journey will come to an end. Srishty, Saba, Anup or Surbhi one of these contestants will be bidding goodbye.

Who will bid farewell this weekend from the Bigg Boss House? Who will be able to stay mentally strong and fight till the end?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 October 27 Update: True Colours Of Contestants Get Revealed

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates