Bigg Boss 12 special episode track to be changed after Anushka Sharma opts out

After Anushka Sharma opts out of Bigg Boss 12 episode, Salman Khan changes track to focus on his bond with 'Judwaa' Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma

As part of their promotional blitzkrieg for Sui Dhaaga — Made In India, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were to join Salman Khan for a special episode of Bigg Boss 12 next week. However, those looking forward to see Khan reunite with his Sultan (2016) co-star will have to wait a while longer as Sharma has pulled out of the show.

Her exit has naturally prompted a change in the narrative of the episode. While it was to focus on Khan and Sharma's chemistry earlier, we hear, the superstar has now asked the makers to put the spotlight on his shared history with Dhawan — the youngster had stepped into Khan's shoes for Judwaa 2 (2017).

"The initial idea was to base the episode on Sultan and Arfa's [Sharma's character in Sultan] reunion. Unfortunately, Anushka's shoot for a brand campaign is clashing with the Bigg Boss shoot. Since she had committed to the brand three months ago, she could not go back on her word. She communicated her unavailability to the Bigg Boss makers yesterday. So now, Varun will make a solo appearance," says a production source from the show.

Given their deep affection for each other, fans can expect Khan and Dhawan to light up the small screen. "When Salman learnt that Varun will be joining him, he immediately told the writers to script a special segment that highlights their Judwaa bond," the source adds. The film's spokesperson confirmed the move.

