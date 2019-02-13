Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth unfollows 'sister' Dipika Kakar on Instagram for a shocking reason

television

Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar's brother-sister relationship was the most talked-about in Bigg Boss 12. Now, Sreesanth has unfollowed Dipika on social media as he is extremely upset with her

Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ms.dipika

Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar revived the viewers' faith in relationships by standing by each other during trying times in the Bigg Boss 12 house. The brother-sister duo became one of the most talked-about pairs of this season. However, the apparently unbreakable relationship has now turned sour. Looks like Sreesanth has unfollowed Dipika Kakar on Instagram because he's extremely upset with her.

Apparently, Dipika Kakar unfollowed Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari Kumari, on the photo-sharing app, and this hurt Sreesanth. Revealing the reason, former cricketer told indiaforums, "Yes, I have unfollowed Dipika because she unfollowed my wife (Bhuvneshwari Kumari). And the one who doesn't respect my wife will not be respected by me. My wife is my Shakti and support. Dipika's fans used to abuse my wife and kids, she should have told them not to do that but she didn't."

"Like how I told my Sreefam not to abuse her and they stopped. Dipika will be my sister because I respect that relationship, but I won't discuss this with her. I am sharing this with you so that people know the actual reason behind unfollowing Dipika," he further added.

Dipika Kakar had emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 12, leaving Sreesanth as the runner-up. Later, Sreesanth along with wife was spotted at Dipika's residence celebrating her win with the latter's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim.

Sreesanth also, however, met Shilpa Shinde and partied with her, who publicly claimed that Dipika was an undeserving winner. This reportedly led to a rift between Sreesanth and Dipika.

