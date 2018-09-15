Bigg Boss 12: Viewers get to choose favourite first contestant jodi

television

For its first, the makers of Bigg Boss 12 have given an opportunity to the viewers to vote for their favourite first contestant jodi

Salman Khan

Bigg Boss is back to entertain its audience with raw content. 100 days with multiple cameras and vichitra jodis as contestants – India's biggest reality show returns to grip the nation in its 12th edition.

Today, for the first time ever, Voot brings viewers a unique opportunity to choose their favorite contestant Jodi, before the television premiere. In a series of firsts, four contestants have been put into an 'OutHouse' 24hrs before the premiere, a feat that no other season has witnessed before.

Bigg Boss OutHouse Taala Khol is the segment on Voot that will showcase exciting capsules of their activities inside the Outhouse on an hourly basis. What's more – Viewers on voot will get an exclusive chance to vote for 2 contestants who they wish to see in the main Bigg Boss house.

On September 4, the show's press conference was held in Goa with the charming host Salman Khan. He set the stage on fire with his performance. From Oh Oh Jaane Jaana to the famous 'Towel' dance, the actor performed on all to entertain his fans!

At the press conference, Salman Khan was at his usual best with his witty quotes. The one which left everyone laughing was where he mentioned his relationship with Bigg Boss. The actor said, "The longest relationship of my life has been with Bigg Boss [sic]."

The show premieres from September 16 onwards at at 9 pm on all days.

