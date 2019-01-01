Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar: Cooking for 17 people, thrice a day is no joke

television

As Dipika Kakar wins Bigg Boss 12, the Sasural Simar Ka actor talks about life after the house

When the contestants for Bigg Boss season 12 were announced in 2018, we had an inkling that Dipika Kakar Ibrahim would emerge the winner and we were right. So, what did the winner want to do first thing? "Meet my husband," said Dipika, of Shoaib Ibrahim, whom she was away from for 105 days, adding, "I just want to have a heart-to-heart chat alone with him. I missed him like crazy."

While most contestants can't wait to get back to their normal lives, Dipika insists that she will miss the house, "I will miss all-night-long conversations with Sree Bhai [Sreesanth], Bigg Boss's voice and, of course, cooking."

Last season, Shilpa Shinde won the title and co-contestants argued that whoever takes over the kitchen always emerges the winner. Similarly, many had accused Dipika of playing the 'telly bahu' in the house by taking over the kitchen. "The audience is not a fool to make me a winner just like that. Even if it is a strategy, continuing the 'so-called' charade for three months is no joke. Cooking for 17 people, three times a day is no mean feat. When people accused me of this, I was more than happy to go clean the toilets and the whole house. I never shirked work. I was always honest. " Dipika hopes to buy a house for "my ammi and now the house hunt begins" with the winning amount of Rs 30 lakh, and the weekly payouts.

Dipika's journey has been quite uneventful, without too much melodrama in the house. But, she says she regrets some of the things she did inside. "I regret throwing water on Deepak [Thakur], and my fight with Surbhi [Rana], where she accidentally fell. I wish that had not happened". Probe her further, and she says she hopes to never meet Romil [Chaudhary] again. "If I see him accidentally, I may greet him but I have no plans to maintain a relationship with him. The others in the house, I would definitely like to meet again," says Dipika.

