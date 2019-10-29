Bigg Boss 13: Aarti Singh says she wants to get married, craves for children
Aarti Singh pours her heart out on her past relationships, the desire to get married and craving for children on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13.
The house of Bigg Boss S13 is definitely suffocating and tight, but the contestants are stern on winning. Looks like these celebrities already share a close bond and can decide for each other.
In a recent conversation, Aarti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shenaaz Gill were spotted talking about their future while putting up their make-up. Aarti initiates and tells Devoleena about a writer who had a crush on her and the conversation suddenly takes a swift turn as she starts describing the image of her Mr. Perfect.
"I feel those family type men would be perfect for you." Says Devoleena to Aarti, to which she agrees and says, "For you too." The conversation deepens as Aarti says, "I don't want to stay in a nuclear family. I want my in-laws." Devoleena disagrees to this and says, "It would be too much for me."
Shenaaz butts in the conversation and says, "I just want me and my husband." Well, we are not surprised Shenaaz. Are we?
Aarti immediately reacts and says, "This is why I am different from everyone." She further explains how she wants to share a close bond with her future father in-law and says, "I really wish to get married. And I crave for children. None of my relationships turned into marriage. But I won't marry in this industry. I want to marry a businessman." So all the business men aligned for Aarti Singh, here's your chance!
Devoleena futher says, "You really need someone who's sorted." Looks like Devoleena is all set to be Aarti's wing woman.
Aarti Singh – the soft-hearted diva has perfectly described her Mr. Perfect and has shared the minutest details. So all the single businessmen, looks like she's ready for some wedding bells! Catch these saucy revelations by housemates on Unseen Undeka on VOOT.
Three weeks have gone by, and the game is getting tougher and dirtier. The power-packed Bigg Boss 13 house saw nothing but fights, arguments, abuses, and aggression among the contestants. The fights are getting aggressive with each passing day. The connections that ought to be the strongest are weakening, and friends are turning into foes.
Meanwhile, the fourth week saw the elimination of Abu Malik from the house. Fondly known as 'Fifi', the composer in an interview said that the Bigg Boss journey was one of the most exciting and unpredictable experiences in his life. He discovered a different side of himself in the house. He also added that he was leaving the reality show with lots of positivity.
Malik might have left the house with lots of positivity, but the contestants seem to have increased the dose of negativity in the house. We got a preview of it in the first task of the week, which was the nomination task and the housemates had to celebrate 'rose day' to escape this much-dreaded process.
Needless to say, the task ended with the contestants fighting among themselves.
It was the second task of the week that brought out the worst side of the contestants. The second task of the week was 'Snakes and Ladders'. In the task, each contestant was given a plank of wood symbolising the ladder with their face on it. A board with numbers till 50 was placed on the centre court. Once the buzzer rang, housemates had to start building a ladder on the outline they were given with clay.
Once the dice roll sound was heard, the contestant whose ladder was the tallest got a chance to roll the dice and move their pawn ahead on the board. The contestant whose pawn reached closest to the 50th block emerged as the winner.
However, the game took an ugly turn as the contestants got aggressive during the task. Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla broke each other's ladders. Later, Sidharth tried to turn everyone's plank upside down.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also engaged in a heated argument that soon turned physical. Later, an angry Devoleena was seen slapping her.
Devoleena's behaviour did not go down well with Bigg Boss fans who lashed out at her on social media for using a bad tactic in the task. Social media users also demanded the makers evict her out of the house.
(In picture: Shefali Bagga, Asim Riaz, Siddharth Dey, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh engaging in a heated conversation)
And if you thought the contestants would have cooled down the next day, we apologise in advance. On the second day, each group concentrated on destroying the ladders while protecting whatever they had managed to make. With all the mud around the house, we weren't surprised when Bigg Boss decided to put the task on hold, once again.
On the other hand, a simple task of making food also ended in a fight. Devoleena declared that she will cook food only for her team members and not for anyone from the opposing team. Asim Riaz got restless and started making his own breakfast. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill intervened and shifted the pans kept on the gas stove and in the bargain ended up dropping a pan filled with oil and mustard seeds on the ground. The verbal fight escalated and the two groups decided to cook separately going forward.
Bigg Boss had enough of the constant fights and arguments. Angry with the behavior inside the house, Bigg Boss summoned Paras, Asim, and Sidharth to the confession room. They were told to keep a check on their anger and language. They were also warned not to provoke each other, the way they have been doing.
Okay, so not everything was negative about this week. We also got to see the 'other' side of the contestants, specially Shefali Bagga, who got into her real 'avatar' i.e. a news anchor. Shefali interviewed the contestants, who spelt out their secrets.
Shefali Bagga and Rashami Desai are looking cute together, isn't it?
Sidharth and Shehnaz also tried to lighten the mood inside the house as she teased him by putting lipstick on his face.
As days go by, we are getting to see a lot of conflicts, tensions, accusations, rising tempers and a lot of drama. Will we be able to see such light-hearted moments in the house on a regular basis?
With the mid-season finale approaching soon, the drama and tension will only increase. Don't forget to enrich your Bigg Boss knowledge by going through the best moments of the first week, second week and third week!
Missed watching Bigg Boss 13 due to a busy schedule? Don't worry, we have dived right into the house and fished out some of the best moments from this week for you.
