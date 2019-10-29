Bigg Boss 13: Aarti Singh says she wants to get married, craves for children

The house of Bigg Boss S13 is definitely suffocating and tight, but the contestants are stern on winning. Looks like these celebrities already share a close bond and can decide for each other.

In a recent conversation, Aarti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shenaaz Gill were spotted talking about their future while putting up their make-up. Aarti initiates and tells Devoleena about a writer who had a crush on her and the conversation suddenly takes a swift turn as she starts describing the image of her Mr. Perfect.

"I feel those family type men would be perfect for you." Says Devoleena to Aarti, to which she agrees and says, "For you too." The conversation deepens as Aarti says, "I don't want to stay in a nuclear family. I want my in-laws." Devoleena disagrees to this and says, "It would be too much for me."

Shenaaz butts in the conversation and says, "I just want me and my husband." Well, we are not surprised Shenaaz. Are we?

Aarti immediately reacts and says, "This is why I am different from everyone." She further explains how she wants to share a close bond with her future father in-law and says, "I really wish to get married. And I crave for children. None of my relationships turned into marriage. But I won't marry in this industry. I want to marry a businessman." So all the business men aligned for Aarti Singh, here's your chance!

Devoleena futher says, "You really need someone who's sorted." Looks like Devoleena is all set to be Aarti's wing woman.

Aarti Singh – the soft-hearted diva has perfectly described her Mr. Perfect and has shared the minutest details. So all the single businessmen, looks like she's ready for some wedding bells! Catch these saucy revelations by housemates on Unseen Undeka on VOOT.

