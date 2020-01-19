Bigg Boss 13: All the housemates discuss what kind of a girl Sidharth Shukla likes

Bigg Boss S13 has always been in news for helping the contestants make some profound connections and in some cases, things go the other way around. In Season 13, the viewers have got to witness glimpses of the good, the bad and the ugly side of such connections inside the house. Even Sidharth has been seen teasing around with the ladies, one after the other right from Devoleena to Madhurima and also shares a special connection with Shehnaaz. Now in the latest clip of VOOT's Unseen Undekha, catch the inmates discuss what kind of a girl Sidharth likes.

Asim initiates the conversation and questions Shehnaaz, "You didn't ask Sidharth what kind of a girl he wants?" Shehnaaz pulls Siddharth's leg here and responds, "Ask him who all he has nominated and he won't tell you." She further adds, "He claims to be a virgin, so how can you have any expectations from a man who wouldn't tell you anything."

Shehnaaz taunts Sidharthand further mentions, "He confessed that day that he's a virgin when we were playing truth and dare. If he's a virgin, who are we?, he stays with us and yet, doesn't tell anything about him (pointing at Sidharthand Shefali), so how can you expect him to reveal what kind of a girl he likes."

Reacting to this, Shefali quips, "I know what kind of a girl he wants." Shehnaaz immediately asks, to which Shefali responds "I can't tell you that, Sidharth will only spill the beans."

Shehnaaz then takes a guess and declares, "I'll tell her what kind of a girl he wants. He wants someone just like him, decent, and who doesn't talk nonsense and speaks logically." Asim, who is also around, does not agree at all with Shehnaaaz and says, "He surely doesn't want a decent girl." Later in the video, Shehnaaz, Shefali recall the Aisi Ladki remark and go on to tease Sidharthby repeating the dialogue.

