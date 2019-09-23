Bigg Boss 13: Ameesha Patel hints at being part of the new season

One of the most anticipated shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss, is back with its 13th season. With drama at its peak and a high dose of entertainment, the makers of Bigg Boss kickstarted the event in Andheri, Mumbai.

Present at the event was the heartthrob, the host of the show, Salman Khan. Joining Salman Khan on stage were actors Arjun Bijlani, Pooja Bose, Sana Khan and Ameesha Patel. While the former three actors denied their presence inside the Bigg Boss house, Ameesha kept mum about it.

Salman Khan with Ameesha Patel, Sana Khan, Arjun Bijlani and others at the Bigg Boss 13 event

The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress said that she wants to keep the answer to this question as a surprise. "I am coming in a very different avatar... watch out on September 29 to find out what the surprise is," said Ameesha.

What do you think? Will she be a part of the show as a contestant or the co-host to Salman Khan? When Ameesha asked the Ready actor if he wants to see her in the house, Salman said, "I would love to accept Ameesha in the house."

On the other hand, exotic pictures from the house have been released by the makers of the show. The colour splash definitely looks vibrant and the house now has quite a few new additions and changes that will catch your fancy. The list of Bigg Boss 13 has not been confirmed yet but the first-two contestants' (Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla) promos has been dropped on social media.

Check out this video of the grand launch:

With speed as this season's theme, everything will happen at a fast pace. The finale will take place after four weeks but the show will continue its three months run. Salman Khan confirmed this and said that after the first finale there will be lots of twists and turns inside the house in the latter two months.

Get ready to witness gossip, glamour and entertainment on Bigg Boss 13 from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates