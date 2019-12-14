Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan and Hindustani Bhau all set to become victims of Salman Khan's anger

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Every weekend, some contestants get a lot of praise whereas a lot of face a lot of flak for what they did inside the house throughout the week. And this weekend in the Bigg Boss 13 house is going to be no different. Salman Khan, the host for the last decade, continues to be the way he was when he stepped into the host's shoes for the first time.

Knowing the actor's nature, he can be wildly unpredictable, going from chirpy to cacophonous in seconds. But in the next episode, we'll see his angry side. If you have been following the show, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship has been discussed quite a few times in the house. Arhaan even said on national television that Rashami was on the road. His sister can never be on the road.

Owing to all such things, Salman Khan lashed out at Arhaan and made it very clear not to speak about Rashami the same way in the future. He even went on to say by doing all such things, he looks stupid. Also, he schooled Hindustani Bhau for sleeping. The actor isn't really pleased with Bhau for sleeping way too much in the house.

Have a look at the promo right here:

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 13 has surpassed the last season by leaps and bounds and continues to rock the TRP charts. And given its popularity, the makers have extended the show for five more weeks. But it seems Salman won't be able to continue his stint due to his prior professional commitments, and Farah Khan is likely to replace him as the host. Let's see what happens!

